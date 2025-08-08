W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.67% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net profit of W S Industries (India) declined 61.08% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.67% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.26.0571.7112.6710.171.906.311.465.951.443.70

