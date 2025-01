Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 110.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 251.50 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 110.11% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 251.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 192.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

