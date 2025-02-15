Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ebix Smartclass Educational Services secures orders of Rs 5.28 cr in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its subsidiary, Ebix Smartclass Educational Services (ESESPL), in Q3 FY 2024-25, has secured 424 contracts, amounting to an order value of Rs 5.28 crore. Year-to-date (YTD) December 2024, the company has successfully secured 1,392 contracts with a total order value of Rs 30.82 crore.

Looking ahead to Q4 FY 2024-25, Ebix Smartclass anticipates securing more than 700 contracts with an estimated order value of Rs 10 crore, further strengthening its market presence and growth trajectory.

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

