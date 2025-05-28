Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ITI reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 73.91% to Rs 1045.70 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 238.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.91% to Rs 1045.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 214.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 568.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 186.19% to Rs 3616.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1263.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1045.70601.28 74 3616.421263.63 186 OPM %-2.69-28.91 --1.66-25.29 - PBDT-37.87-224.64 83 -180.73-515.80 65 PBT-66.79-238.82 72 -249.93-568.92 56 NP-4.38-238.82 98 -214.89-568.92 62

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

