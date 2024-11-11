Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 16.79 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 8.19% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.7919.14 -12 OPM %16.8017.92 -PBDT3.363.56 -6 PBT2.272.45 -7 NP1.571.71 -8

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

