Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 16.79 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 8.19% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.7919.1416.8017.923.363.562.272.451.571.71

