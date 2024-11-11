Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 3.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 215.29 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 3.48% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 215.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales215.29190.41 13 OPM %17.0817.88 -PBDT38.4436.82 4 PBT35.2833.89 4 NP26.1625.28 3

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

