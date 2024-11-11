Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 3.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 215.29 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 3.48% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 215.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

