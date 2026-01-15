Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.000 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

