Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Ellora Traders reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.010.02-200.000-0.020-0.020-0.020

