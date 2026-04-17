Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 451.05, up 6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% slide in NIFTY and a 11.6% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 451.05, up 6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Emami Ltd has gained around 8.2% in last one month.