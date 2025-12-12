Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

To support rapidly expanding global peptides market
Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a subsidiary of Lupin, today announced a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide) (SIX: PPGN), a specialized, global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. This collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate readiness for the rapidly expanding global peptides market. It also advances next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolics, supporting the long-term strategic growth of both organizations.
As part of the alliance, both companies will work towards the following: hExpanding sourcing options and fortifying peptide supply chains to meet rising global demand for peptide APIs, including for metabolic disease therapies. h Integrating procurement and supply planning h Ensuring unwavering quality and reliability and delivering superior service globally
This partnership strengthens LMS as a leading CDMO supplier of peptide materials for both innovator and generic markets, while enhancing PolyPeptides position as a trusted CDMO partner.
