Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners with PolyPeptide Group AG

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
To support rapidly expanding global peptides market

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a subsidiary of Lupin, today announced a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group AG (PolyPeptide) (SIX: PPGN), a specialized, global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. This collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate readiness for the rapidly expanding global peptides market. It also advances next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolics, supporting the long-term strategic growth of both organizations.

As part of the alliance, both companies will work towards the following: h

Expanding sourcing options and fortifying peptide supply chains to meet rising global demand for peptide APIs, including for metabolic disease therapies. h Integrating procurement and supply planning h Ensuring unwavering quality and reliability and delivering superior service globally

This partnership strengthens LMS as a leading CDMO supplier of peptide materials for both innovator and generic markets, while enhancing PolyPeptides position as a trusted CDMO partner.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

