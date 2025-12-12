GMR Power rises after board to mull Rs 1,200-cr preferential issue

GMR Power and Urban Infra jumped 2.02% to Rs 115 after the company announced that its board will meet on 17 December 2025, to consider raising up to Rs 1,200 crore through the issuance of equity shares/warrants on a preferential basis.The proposed fundraising plan will be subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, including approval from the companys shareholders.
GMR Power and Urban Infra a subsidiary of GMR Enterprises (GEPL) holds expertise in the sectors of Energy, Urban Infrastructure and Transportation. Urbanization has given the country rapid growth and contributing towards this growth, GMR Group ventured into this business sector.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 248.2% to Rs 888.39 crore on 30.8% jump in net sales to Rs 1810.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
