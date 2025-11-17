Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/INR slips under 103 mark, firm GDP data could cap losses for Euro

EUR/INR slips under 103 mark, firm GDP data could cap losses for Euro

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro slipped for a second session against the US dollar today. However, losses were curbed as the euro area economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter. Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% expansion, faster than the 0.1% growth seen in the second quarter. The rate matched the preliminary flash estimate published on October 30. On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 1.4% from 1.5% in the preceding quarter. However, the 1.4% was revised up from the earlier estimate of 1.3%. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1619, down 0.15% on the day but is not far from two-week highs around 1.1680 mark hit on Thursday. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 102.86, down 0.22% on the day, witnessing sustained losses in early moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen stays near 154.6 as dollar gains ahead of key US data

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 18.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works consolidated net profit declines 10.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 21.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 1.05% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story