EUR/INR slips under 103 mark, firm GDP data could cap losses for Euro

Euro slipped for a second session against the US dollar today. However, losses were curbed as the euro area economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter. Gross domestic product expanded 0.2% expansion, faster than the 0.1% growth seen in the second quarter. The rate matched the preliminary flash estimate published on October 30. On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 1.4% from 1.5% in the preceding quarter. However, the 1.4% was revised up from the earlier estimate of 1.3%. EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1619, down 0.15% on the day but is not far from two-week highs around 1.1680 mark hit on Thursday. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 102.86, down 0.22% on the day, witnessing sustained losses in early moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News