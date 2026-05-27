Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 390.45, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% slide in NIFTY and a 13.85% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 390.45, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 9.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26480.5, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396, up 7.56% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 0.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% slide in NIFTY and a 13.85% slide in the Nifty Auto index.