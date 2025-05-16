RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 115 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Central Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in Nagpur Division.

The order includes OHE modification work for upgrading the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur Division of Central Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target.

The said order is worth Rs 115 crore, and it will be executed within 24 months.

Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 21 May 2025 to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2025. It will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.83% to end at Rs 375.90 on the BSE.

