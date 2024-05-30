Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.86% to Rs 3466.30 crore

Net loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 111.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.86% to Rs 3466.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2328.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 627.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 197.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 11319.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9020.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3466.302328.50 49 11319.009020.70 25 OPM %7.4311.11 -5.956.25 - PBDT24.80110.50 -78 -195.6058.10 PL PBT-44.1050.40 PL -461.80-179.60 -157 NP-111.7042.80 PL -627.20-197.00 -218

