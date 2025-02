Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 2087.85 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 24.53% to Rs 160.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 128.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 2087.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1594.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2087.851594.8415.2114.87276.24227.06191.84160.79160.31128.73

