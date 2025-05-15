Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 99.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 99.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals declined 99.33% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.14% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales05.52 -100 059.01 -100 OPM %08.88 -0-2.05 - PBDT0.401.85 -78 0.571.44 -60 PBT0.400.79 -49 0.57-7.92 LP NP0.3654.05 -99 0.3945.32 -99

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

