Enviro Infra Engineers invests Rs 25 crore in EIE Renewable

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers said that it has acquired additional shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, EIE Renewables, for a total consideration of Rs 25 crore.

EIE Renewables engaged in the business of non-conventional/ renewables and sustainable energy generation and its distribution.

The company has acquired an additional 2,50,00,000 equity shares of EIE Renewable at a price of Rs 10 per equity share, amounting to a total consideration of Rs 25 crore.

EIE Renewable was incorporated for the purpose of undertaking the business of power generation through renewable sources.

The additional investment will enable Enviro Infra Engineers to tap the opportunities prevailing in the renewable energy sector and aligns with the long-term vision to expand into sustainable and future-oriented business segments.

Enviro Infra Engineers is in the business of designing, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and water supply scheme projects (WSSPs) for government authorities and bodies.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.1% to Rs 41.90 crore on 17.4% increase in net sales to Rs 240.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter added 2.49% to settle at Rs 257.15 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

