GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR leads losers in 'B' group

Sigachi Industries Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2025.

Sigachi Industries Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd and Shiva Texyarn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2025.

GACM Technologies Ltd-DVR tumbled 9.64% to Rs 0.75 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sigachi Industries Ltd crashed 6.85% to Rs 45.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month. NINtec Systems Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 454.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2089 shares in the past one month. Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Ltd slipped 5.59% to Rs 84.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14014 shares in the past one month.