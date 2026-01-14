Garment Mantra Lifestyle jumps after clocking record Rs 100 crore export sales

Garment Mantra Lifestyle jumped 4.35% to Rs 1.20 after the company said it has achieved export sales of Rs 100 crore in the current financial year, marking the highest-ever export performance since its inception.

In a regulatory filing on January 14, the Tamil Nadu-based apparel maker said the milestone reflects its successful transition into an export-focused textile and garment player, backed by rising acceptance of its products in international markets, particularly the Gulf region and the Middle East.

The company attributed the performance to consistent focus on quality manufacturing, product innovation, timely execution and strong customer relationships. It added that its modern manufacturing facilities, skilled workforce and efficient supply chain have enabled it to scale exports while maintaining stringent quality and compliance standards.

Garment Mantra also said its export business has not been materially impacted by recent changes in US tariff policies, citing a diversified market presence and product mix. With adequate working capital in place, the company said it remains confident of sustaining growth in its export business while focusing on long-term value creation. Garment Mantra Lifestyle, formerly Junction fabrics & apparels, is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale of apparel and textiles, with operations spanning both domestic and export markets. On a consolidated basis, Garment Mantra Lifestyle's net profit surged 288.24% to Rs 2.64 crore while net sales rose 87.86% to Rs 65.02 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.