GE Power India has received purchase orders from NTPC and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company.

The order valued at Rs 6.07 crore from NTPC is for servicing of generator. Meanwhile, the order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company valued at Rs 5.99 crore for supply of reheater rear pendent coils assembly for Unit 3&4 Khaperkheda TPS.

