GEE standalone net profit declines 62.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 79.18 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 62.88% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 79.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

