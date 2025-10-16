Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems successfully bids for defence projects worth Rs 39 cr

Apollo Micro Systems successfully bids for defence projects worth Rs 39 cr

Oct 16 2025
Apollo Micro Systems has been declared as the lowest bidder by DRDO for orders worth Rs 4.3 crore and has also been declared as the Lowest Bidder for orders worth Rs 34.97 crore by Defense Public Sector Undertakings.

Accordingly, the total value for which the Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder aggregates to Rs 39.27 crore.

Oct 16 2025

