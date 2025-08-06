Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates to possible green start for domestic equities

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 63.50 points (or 0.26%) higher, suggesting a possible positive start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 22.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,840.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5,955.39 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded in a mixed manner on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing economic data and new tariff-related remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Were going to be announcing [tariffs] on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States, Trump said on Tuesday stateside, adding that hell announce the new plan within the next week or so.

On Wall Street, the three leading U.S. indexes finished lower Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.49%, closing at 6,299.19, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.65% to end at 20,916.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 61.90 points lower, or 0.14%, to settle at 44,111.74.

U.S. services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July, data showed on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 last month from 50.8 in June. The data indicated that the employment had weakened further and input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the impact from President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended modestly lower on Tuesday, with the Nifty 50 settling just below the 24,650 mark. Energy, FMCG, and pharma stocks led the decline, dragging the index down as sentiment soured in the face of fresh geopolitical jitters.

The market mood deteriorated after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat of imposing steep tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil. The sharp rhetoric revived concerns around global trade tensions, just as investors were already navigating through mixed Q1 earnings and persistent foreign portfolio outflows.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 308.47 points or 0.38% to 80,710.25. The Nifty 50 index declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to 24,649.55.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

