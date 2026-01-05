GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equites; oil prices in focus after US captures Venezuela President Maduro

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 5.50 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 289.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 677.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 2,978.80 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market began the first full trading week of 2026 on a stronger note after the U.S. said it had attacked Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.

Oil prices edged lower as markets weighed the potential impact of geopolitical tensions. U.S. authorities reportedly said that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York following the operation and charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy and other crimes. Oil prices fell after the escalation involving the oil-rich nation. Brent crude prices slipped more than 1% earlier before paring losses, and were last trading 0.25% lower, while the West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell 0.4%. On Friday stateside, the first trading day of 2026, the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as gains in semiconductor names kept the index afloat.

The benchmark closed up 0.19% at 6,858.47, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.03% to finish at 23,235.63. The two had been solidly positive earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq trading higher by 0.7% and 1.5% at their peaks, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 319.10 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 48,382.39. Domestic Market: The key equity benchmarks powered higher on Friday, with the Nifty vaulting past the 26,300 mark after scaling a fresh record high in late trade. Market sentiment stayed buoyant throughout the session as strong Q3 corporate business updates fuelled earnings optimism and sparked broad-based buying. Auto and metal stocks led the rally, while FMCG and IT shares lagged, capping gains at the index level.