Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.73% to Rs 206.77 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 0.70% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 206.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 205.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.206.77205.2826.7425.0768.5463.4351.0550.7036.6636.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News