GKW standalone net profit rises 511.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.26% to Rs 14.56 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 511.06% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.26% to Rs 14.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.569.6986.0633.9517.473.7916.553.4913.812.26

