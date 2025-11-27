Board of Kellton Tech Solutions approves acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services

At meeting held on 27 November 2025

The board of Kellton Tech Solutions at its meeting held on 27 November 2025 has approved the acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services (Kumori) by way of subscription to its equity shares, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 52.50 crore in one or more tranches. Upon completion of the investment, the Company will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital of Kumori, and consequently, Kumori will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

This strengthens the company's platform-led digital transformation capabilities by acquiring a Service Now focused partner to accelerate high-margin consulting, implementation, and managed services, expand geographic reach, and deepen enterprise accounts through workflow automation and AI-driven integrations.