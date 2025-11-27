Whirlpool of India slumps after block deal

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Whirlpool of India slumped 10.39% to Rs 1075 after a large block deal hit the market.

While the buyers and sellers were not disclosed, media reports suggest that the company's promoter Whirlpool Mauritius may have offloaded a 7.5% stake. The deal is believed to have been executed at a floor price of Rs 1,030 per share, about 14.14% lower than Wednesdays BSE close of Rs 1199.60.

Volumes jumped sharply during the session. On the BSE, 1.64 crore shares changed hands against a three-month average of 29,369 shares. On the NSE, trading rose to 83.92 lakh shares, outpacing the three-month average of 4.78 lakh shares.