L&T Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 4097.58 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance declined 2.15% to Rs 626.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 640.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 4097.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3533.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

