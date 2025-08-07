Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 148.28 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 43.78% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 148.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 124.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.148.28124.425.314.363.723.732.472.471.402.49

