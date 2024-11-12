Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 111.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 4812.49 crore

Net profit of Gokul Agro Resources rose 111.54% to Rs 71.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 4812.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4118.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4812.494118.953.121.97109.8750.7896.6843.1871.4833.79

