Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 6.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 6.94% to Rs 44.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 1016.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 786.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1016.65786.977.658.9079.5571.9662.4455.3944.0741.21

