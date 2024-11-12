Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 6.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.19% to Rs 1016.65 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 6.94% to Rs 44.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 1016.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 786.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1016.65786.97 29 OPM %7.658.90 -PBDT79.5571.96 11 PBT62.4455.39 13 NP44.0741.21 7
