Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 74.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Goodricke Group declined 74.46% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.174.51197.441.678.236.1015.391.5010.213.1912.49

