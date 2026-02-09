Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 1.21 croreNet profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 5.80% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.211.16 4 OPM %72.7367.24 -PBDT0.870.78 12 PBT0.730.69 6 NP0.730.69 6
