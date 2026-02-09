Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 5.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 5.80% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.211.1672.7367.240.870.780.730.690.730.69

