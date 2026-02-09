Associate Sponsors

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 3.14% in the December 2025 quarter

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 3.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST
Sales decline 4.15% to Rs 1406.45 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 3.14% to Rs 208.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 202.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 1406.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1467.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1406.451467.42 -4 OPM %20.9420.60 -PBDT317.21308.89 3 PBT263.00255.89 3 NP208.60202.25 3

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

