Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 33562.85 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries declined 66.50% to Rs 389.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1163.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 33562.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30220.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33562.8530220.68 11 OPM %17.9320.01 -PBDT3546.884106.87 -14 PBT2051.082861.72 -28 NP389.901163.75 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story