Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 33562.85 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries declined 66.50% to Rs 389.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1163.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 33562.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30220.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33562.8530220.68 11 OPM %17.9320.01 -PBDT3546.884106.87 -14 PBT2051.082861.72 -28 NP389.901163.75 -66
