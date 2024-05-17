GPT Infra hits life high as Q4 PAT jumps 55% YoY; declares 1:1 bonus issue

GPT Infraprojects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 244.95 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 55.67% to Rs 16.19 crore on 10.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax nearly doubled to Rs 23.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 11.91 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA grew by 36.9% YoY to Rs 35.6 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 240 bps to 12.1% during the quarter.

The order book stood at Rs 3,099 crore during the period under review.

Revenue from the infrastructure segment stood at Rs 263.85 crore (up 13.07% YoY) and sleeper segment income was Rs 31.15 crore (up 11.1% YoY) for the fourth quarter of FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 84.2% to Rs 57.84 crore on 25.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.28 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Dwarika Prasad Tantia, GPT chairman, said, During FY24 the total order inflow stood at Rs 1,841 crore including incremental orders in existing contracts with the total unexecuted order book of Rs 3,099 crores as on date, creating a revenue visibility of 3.02 years based on FY24 revenues. We continue to maintain the momentum to achieve the target for 20-25% growth this year, with healthy cash flows and margins, thus ensuring both ROE and ROCE are in excess of 20%.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended third interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24 and the record date is fixed as 30 May 2024.

Further, the board of directors has approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date to be fixed by the board / a committee of the board, subject to the approval of shareholders.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 244.95 in todays intraday session.

