Granules India consolidated net profit rises 181.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 181.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 1169.11 crore

Net profit of Granules India rose 181.11% to Rs 134.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 1169.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 983.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1169.11983.39 19 OPM %22.1813.91 -PBDT234.31114.71 104 PBT181.4465.47 177 NP134.6547.90 181

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

