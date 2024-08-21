Granules India Ltd soars 1.63%, up for third straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 686.45, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 132.26% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Granules India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 686.45, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24728.5. The Sensex is at 80764.15, down 0.05%. Granules India Ltd has added around 32.57% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688, up 1.63% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 132.26% in last one year as compared to a 27.49% gain in NIFTY and a 47.43% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News