Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 6.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 808.26 crore

Net profit of Greenlam Industries declined 6.61% to Rs 32.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 808.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 680.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.808.26680.8112.9211.9681.6274.0646.1247.2532.3334.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News