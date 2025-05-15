Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 786.28 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 20.82% to Rs 226.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 786.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.80% to Rs 685.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 2850.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2462.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

786.28750.272850.842462.8824.6225.1322.3624.74311.71259.57990.02877.91285.08237.51894.65798.13226.22187.24685.79597.36

