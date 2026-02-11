Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 1996.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 7.98% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 1996.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1899.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1996.001899.009.076.95277.00286.00204.00211.00150.00163.00

