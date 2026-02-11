Associate Sponsors

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 1996.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 7.98% to Rs 150.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 1996.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1899.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1996.001899.00 5 OPM %9.076.95 -PBDT277.00286.00 -3 PBT204.00211.00 -3 NP150.00163.00 -8

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

