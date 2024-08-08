Gujarat Petrosynthese reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.61% to Rs 4.05 croreNet loss of Gujarat Petrosynthese reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.052.86 42 OPM %-2.47-11.19 -PBDT0.690.34 103 PBT0.610.28 118 NP-0.110.26 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News