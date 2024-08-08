Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat Petrosynthese reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 41.61% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Petrosynthese reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.052.86 42 OPM %-2.47-11.19 -PBDT0.690.34 103 PBT0.610.28 118 NP-0.110.26 PL

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

