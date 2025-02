Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 11.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 354.32 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 11.49% to Rs 64.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 354.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 341.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.354.32341.9928.6427.83105.9394.7386.8277.6764.5557.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News