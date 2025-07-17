HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 23.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.88% to Rs 968.15 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 23.82% to Rs 747.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 603.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 968.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 775.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.968.15775.2479.8476.671002.95765.52985.68752.25747.55603.76

