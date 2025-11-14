Hero Motocorp gains as Q2 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,393 cr

Hero Motocorp advanced 1.69% to Rs 5,600 after the company's standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 15.83% year on year to Rs 1,853.68 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,823 crore, registering a robust 20% year-on-year growth. The EBITDA margin expanded by 55 bps over the previous year to 15%.

Hero MotoCorp sold 16.91 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q2 FY26, registering an 11.25% growth compared with 15.20 lakh units sold in the same quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 1,308.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,063.71 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 16.55% YoY to Rs 12,218.39 crore in Q2 FY26. During this years festive season, from Onam on August 23, 2025, to November 12, 2025, ICE VAHAN registrations grew by 16.2%, outpacing the industry growth of 14.7% over the same period last year, resulting in a 40 bps market share gain. This growth was driven by strong demand in the Entry, Deluxe, and Scooter segments. VIDA, Hero MotoCorps Emerging Mobility business, continued its robust growth trajectory, achieving the highest-ever EV market share of 11.7%, led by the VIDA VX2 EVOOTER. At EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy, the company unveiled intelligent, human-centric, and sustainable electric mobility concepts under the new VIDA NOVUS portfolio. Under VIDA DIRT.E, Hero MotoCorp showcased its off-road electric motorcycle series, including two electric motorcycle concepts, while announcing the launch of VIDA VX2 in Europe.

The companys Global Business also continued its upward trajectory, recording dispatch growth of 77%, nearly three times the industry growth, led by strong performance in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Colombia. Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO) of Hero MotoCorp, said, "the change in the GST regime has fundamentally simplified India's indirect tax structure and has demonstrably improved consumer sentiment. The industry has experienced direct benefits from this policy reform, reflected in strong market performance. In Q2 FY26, the auto industry returned to broad-based growth, further supported by positive festive sentiment. Hero MotoCorp witnessed strong momentum, driven by the success of our new launches, an expanding product portfolio, and customer-centric marketing campaigns.

Furthermore, our Emerging Mobility businessVIDAdelivered growth ahead of the industry average, while the company outperformed markets in our global business. We expect this growth momentum to continue, supported by the benefits of GST reforms, healthy macroeconomic conditions, and a robust product portfolio. We remain committed to sustained growth and will continue to invest strategically in technology, global markets, and product innovation to build long-term value for our shareholders." Hero MotoCorp plans an additional investment of up to Rs 170 crore for the establishment of the Global Part Center (GPC) 2.0 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Commercial operations at GPC 2.0 are expected to commence in FY 2027-28.