Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5043, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 13.85% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5043, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 0.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26480.5, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5070, up 1.12% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 15.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% drop in NIFTY and a 13.85% drop in the Nifty Auto index.