Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

Hind Rectifiers has secured orders aggregating Rs284 crore during the month of June 2025. These includes significant orders amounting to Rs 101 crore and Rs 127 crore, received on 27 June 2025, and 28 June 2025, respectively. These orders were duly intimated to the stock exchanges on the respective dates. Further, the Company's pending order book stands at an all-time high of Rs 1,025 crore as on 01 July 2025.

