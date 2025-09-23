Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

NLC India Ltd soars 1.63%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 268.55, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% drop in NIFTY and a 17.94% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 268.55, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 15.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35992.65, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

