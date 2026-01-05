Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 0.66%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 931.8, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 35.79% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 931.8, up 0.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 13.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11421.85, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 935.4, up 0.69% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 62.31% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% jump in NIFTY and a 35.79% jump in the Nifty Metal index.